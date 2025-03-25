Open Menu

Efforts To Control Prices During Ramazan Continue

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 10:23 PM

Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue

The Karachi administration's campaign against profiteers is ongoing and according to reports, officials supervised the sale of food at official prices at 218 locations on the 24th of Ramazan, while in total from the start of month foods were auctioned on official prices at , over 3,500 locations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Karachi administration's campaign against profiteers is ongoing and according to reports, officials supervised the sale of food at official prices at 218 locations on the 24th of Ramazan, while in total from the start of month foods were auctioned on official prices at , over 3,500 locations.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, commended the efforts and directed officials to continue the campaign with vigor.

He emphasized the importance of controlling prices, providing relief to citizens, and ensuring official price lists are prominently displayed.

According to details totalling Rs 8.42 lakh were imposed on 141 profiteers on 24 th of Ramazan and Rs 4.25 crore on 4,069 shopkeepers were fined in 34 days of holy month of Ramazan.

As part of the crackdown, 146 shops were sealed and 150 people arrested inn24 days.

Over 27,000 shops were inspected for price compliance, with district-wise fines including Rs 2.37 lakh in South District and Rs 1.7 lakh in East District.

While 20000, 93000, 1 lakh 21,000, 70000and 28000 respectively in District West, Central, Malir, Korangi and Keamari were fined.

Recent Stories

Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage

Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage

1 minute ago
 Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda ..

Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda of forthcoming financing, dev ..

1 minute ago
 Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security

Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security

1 minute ago
 Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue

Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue

1 minute ago
 Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations

Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

8 minutes ago
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan ..

Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution

8 minutes ago
 Policeman killed in SWA firing incident

Policeman killed in SWA firing incident

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers ..

17 minutes ago
 54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district u ..

54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district under Nigahban Ramazan program

1 minute ago
 Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participatio ..

Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participation in leadership

1 minute ago
 KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for publ ..

KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for public sector Universities

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan