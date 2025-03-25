Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue

The Karachi administration's campaign against profiteers is ongoing and according to reports, officials supervised the sale of food at official prices at 218 locations on the 24th of Ramazan, while in total from the start of month foods were auctioned on official prices at , over 3,500 locations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Karachi administration's campaign against profiteers is ongoing and according to reports, officials supervised the sale of food at official prices at 218 locations on the 24th of Ramazan, while in total from the start of month foods were auctioned on official prices at , over 3,500 locations.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, commended the efforts and directed officials to continue the campaign with vigor.

He emphasized the importance of controlling prices, providing relief to citizens, and ensuring official price lists are prominently displayed.

According to details totalling Rs 8.42 lakh were imposed on 141 profiteers on 24 th of Ramazan and Rs 4.25 crore on 4,069 shopkeepers were fined in 34 days of holy month of Ramazan.

As part of the crackdown, 146 shops were sealed and 150 people arrested inn24 days.

Over 27,000 shops were inspected for price compliance, with district-wise fines including Rs 2.37 lakh in South District and Rs 1.7 lakh in East District.

While 20000, 93000, 1 lakh 21,000, 70000and 28000 respectively in District West, Central, Malir, Korangi and Keamari were fined.