Efforts To Control TB In Balochistan Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of the Provincial TB Control Program Balochistan, a review meeting for TB disease was held at the Institute of Public Health Quetta.

The meeting was presided over by Provincial Manager Dr Asif Shahwani while Program Manager Dr Irfan Raisani, Deputy Manager Dr Ababgar Baloch, and TB consultant Dr Sher Afgan Raisani also participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the situation of the entire province regarding the diagnosis of TB disease was reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Asif Shahwani said that all the district coordinators should conduct an awareness campaign regarding the diagnosis of the disease.

He said that this year the target was 13,000 which has been achieved while the new target for 2026 is 15,677 for which PPHI and DHO office should conduct an awareness campaign to control this disease.

He noted that ten gene expert machines had been received in Balochistan. "Global Fund, WHO, MERCY-CORPS, SPO, Green Star, PPHI and other partner organizations are assisting government to prevent TB," he informed.

Dr Shahwani said that the performance of Jhal Magsi, Pashin, Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, Jafarabad, Sibi, Loralai and Lasbela districts had been better while the rest of the districts need to improve their performance.

