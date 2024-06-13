Efforts to dealt with adverse effects of climate change: CM’s aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Advisor to KP CM on sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan has said that the adverse effects of climate change are a big threat to the society and the provincial government is making all possible effort to deal with these challenges.

He expressed these views while addressing a climate change related seminar titled ‘Faith Communities Together for Climate Justice’ here at the University of Peshawar on Thursday.

The seminar was organized under the auspices of the Department of Criminology in collaboration with Outreach Assistance to Humanity wherein the Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif was chief guest.

The advisor to KP CM said that the previous PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had initiated billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Project while its central government had launched 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project which were globally recognized due to their effectiveness.

He said that for water conservation several small dams are being constructed in the province, while steps are also being taken to protect forests. He said that students can play an active role in the achievement of this national goal and they will actively participate in plantation campaigns.

The Advisor to Chief Minister said that 64 percent of the country's population consists of youth and the provincial government is beginning the Ehsaas Rozgar scheme for the youth in the province under which they will be provided markup free loans of Rs1 million to Rs10 million to support them to begin their own business under this scheme.

He said that after Eidul Azha, the chief minister himself will inaugurate the scheme.

He highlighted the measures taken by government to prevent the effects of the climate change and said that the youth can play crucial role in combating this social challenge as future belongs to them, so they should prepare for their bright and shining tomorrow.

He said that as a an Advisor to Chief Minister, his doors are always open for students and youth and they can contact him directly for any support.

Highlighting the government's vision regarding universities, he said that the provincial government is providing all possible support in solving the problems of all educational institutions and universities.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Dr. Mohammad Ali Saif, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb, Dean Social Sciences Dr. Johar Ali, Chairperson Environmental Sciences Dr. Bushra, and other speakers also addressed the seminar.

Dr. Abrar, Faculty Member of Criminology Department and Social Work Researcher Imran Nabi were supported by the university in organizing the said seminar.

