Efforts to develop Teleschool App bearing fruits: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the efforts to develop Teleschool App were now bearing fruits as more than10,000 downloads and 5500 enrollments have been done, and 17000 videos have been viewed in just a week.

"Glad that the efforts to develop Teleschool Pakistan App are now bearing fruits. Students' keen interest is evidenced by more than 10000 downloads in 310 cities, 5500 enrollments & viewing of 17000 videos in just a week," he said in a tweet.

"Dream of #TaleemGharGhar is on its way to becoming a reality," he added.