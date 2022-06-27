UrduPoint.com

Efforts To Empower Women Stressed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Efforts to empower women stressed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The speakers at a seminar here on Monday said that the dream of national development cannot be reality without the practical and effective participation of women in the political process and the solution to their problems.

They emphasized upon every effort to get the right to property and to empower women. The seminar was organized under the auspices of South Asia Partnership Pakistan's Jazba Programme for women councilors, women voters and other female social activists in district Mardan.

Awami National Party female member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shahida Waheed and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sajida Hanif and local resource person of Pakistan's Jazba programme Nusrat Ara spoke on the occasion.

Nusrat Ara presented a Charter of Demand to both the MPAs who assured to present it in the provincial assembly in form of a resolution and get it passed.

The key points of the Charter of Demand included 33 percent representation of women in local governments, increase in the quota reserved for women at all levels of local governments, ensuring at least one reserved seat for labours, minorities, persons with disabilities, transgender and youth at the district level in local governments and others.

Nusrat Ara said that under the Jazba program, work was being done in various districts across the country to ensure effective participation of women in the political process.

She said that under this program, gender equality, raising awareness on women's rights and promoting the purposeful role of women in the political process.

MPAs Shahida Waheed and Sajida Hanif appreciated the Jazba program for women's rights and the positive steps being taken for them and assured their full support.

