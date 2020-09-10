UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts To Ensure Progress To Be Geared Up In Country: Senior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Efforts to ensure progress to be geared up in country: Senior Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that efforts to ensure development in the country will be geared up in next 3 years with a vision to bring long lasting prosperity.

Talking to a delegation of party workers here on Thursday, he lauded the achievements made so far at national level under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that achievements were increasing day by day and the present government was going to strengthen the country in letter and spirit.

All issues would be resolved and each citizen would get basic rights, he added.

Senior Minister said that the implementation of effective policies in every sector was proceeding with the vision of the Prime Minister.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that Imran Khan's country's positive policies against coronavirus had been recognized globally and the country was moving in the right direction.

Problems were being solved and policies had been formulated on a priority basis for less developed areas, he added.

Senior minister said that unfortunately opposition parties were not playing their positive role and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not come under any pressure.

He further said that accountability process would continue with a vision to give country a clean and transparent system.

He vowed that the PTI government would do everything for the people and those conspiring against PM Imran Khan and his team would fail.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

31 minutes ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Expect Trump Win Despite ..

20 seconds ago

FBR initiating new investigations under AMLA2020 t ..

22 seconds ago

CMIT checks constant growth schemes' standard in ..

23 seconds ago

US House Speaker Says Not Ruling Out COVID-19 Aid ..

25 seconds ago

AstraZeneca Vaccine Trials Pause Shows Risks of Ne ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.