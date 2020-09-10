Efforts to ensure progress to be geared up in country: Senior Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that efforts to ensure development in the country will be geared up in next 3 years with a vision to bring long lasting prosperity.

Talking to a delegation of party workers here on Thursday, he lauded the achievements made so far at national level under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that achievements were increasing day by day and the present government was going to strengthen the country in letter and spirit.

All issues would be resolved and each citizen would get basic rights, he added.

Senior Minister said that the implementation of effective policies in every sector was proceeding with the vision of the Prime Minister.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that Imran Khan's country's positive policies against coronavirus had been recognized globally and the country was moving in the right direction.

Problems were being solved and policies had been formulated on a priority basis for less developed areas, he added.

Senior minister said that unfortunately opposition parties were not playing their positive role and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not come under any pressure.

He further said that accountability process would continue with a vision to give country a clean and transparent system.

He vowed that the PTI government would do everything for the people and those conspiring against PM Imran Khan and his team would fail.