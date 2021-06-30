Efforts to improve judicial system is underway: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that the government is taking all possible steps to improve judicial system.

"We have expedited the process of disposing off criminal and inheritance cases," he said in an interview with a private television channel.

There is also an improvement in handling the anti-rape cases, he added.

Replying to a question about funds distribution among LHC, PHC, SHC Bars, he said all the funds allocated in the budget for LHC, SHC, and PHC Bars, etc had been distributed equally.