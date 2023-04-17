UrduPoint.com

Efforts To Prevent Wheat Smuggling Taken: DC Khairpur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Efforts to prevent wheat smuggling taken: DC Khairpur

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa has said on Monday that all possible efforts were being made to prevent wheat smuggling and stern action would be taken against the violators

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 )

During his visit to different food procurement centers, the DC said that not even a single grain would be smuggled to other districts as per the government's instructions.

He said that the relevant officers had been directed to achieve the wheat procurement target.

He directed relevant officers to inform the deployed team regarding any attempt of wheat smuggling.

DC Channa DC directed officers of wheat procurement centers to ensure maximum facilities for farmers at the centers and asked them to release payment of farmers at the earliest.

More Stories From Pakistan

