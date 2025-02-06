Open Menu

Efforts To Provide Quality Healthcare Facilities

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The district administration Tank was taking concrete measures to provide quality healthcare services to people under the provincial government’s Awami Agenda program.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Hassan Shah paid a visit to the Basic Health Unit at Ranwal to review health facilities put in place for citizens.

According to district administration, he visited different sections of the facility and took stock of arrangements.

The AAC also checked attendance of staff and availability of medicines besides inspecting cleanliness on the premises.

He directed the staff concerned to take all possible measures to extend quality services to citizens and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.

