Open Menu

Efforts To Support Health Welfare Of Injured Police Personnel Ongoing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing

Under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, efforts to support the health welfare of injured police personnel are ongoing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, efforts to support the health welfare of injured police personnel are ongoing.

The Compensation Award Committee has approved 5.4 million rupees for the medical treatment of officers injured in the line of duty. According to the details Constable Muhammad Faizan has been granted 1.5 million rupees for his medical treatment, while constable Jamshed Iqbal has also been awarded 1.5 million rupees for his medical expenses. Head Constable Umair Irshad has been allocated 1 million rupees for his treatment, and constable Muhammad Salman has been provided with 500,000 rupees for his medical expenses. Injured constable Zahid Hussain will receive 500,000 rupees for his treatment, while injured Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bhutta has been allocated 150,000 rupees for medical costs.

Similarly, ASI Muhammad Arshad has been granted 150,000 rupees, and constable Imran Ghulam has been provided 100,000 rupees for their medical expenses.

The committee, led by the Additional IG Welfare and Finance, thoroughly reviewed the cases and documentation submitted from across the province. During this process, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued clear directives, emphasizing that in 2025, efforts to ensure the best possible health welfare for police personnel injured in the line of duty will continue.

He further assured that every effort will be made to ensure the swift recovery and top-quality medical care for injured officers and personnel.

Related Topics

Injured Police Punjab Jamshed From Best Million

Recent Stories

FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans tr ..

FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming

6 minutes ago
 Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year i ..

Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Police achieve first major success against ..

Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025

6 minutes ago
 PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guida ..

PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui

6 minutes ago
 5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

3 seconds ago
 Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

5 seconds ago
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on s ..

Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy

6 seconds ago
 Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60 ..

Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy

8 seconds ago
 Everyone has to play role for formation of better ..

Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population W ..

9 seconds ago
 Efforts to support health welfare of injured polic ..

Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing

22 seconds ago
 Submarine cable fault may impact internet services ..

Submarine cable fault may impact internet services in Pakistan: PTA

24 seconds ago
 LWMC teams working in field 24/7 despite fog, cold ..

LWMC teams working in field 24/7 despite fog, cold weather

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan