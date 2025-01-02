Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, efforts to support the health welfare of injured police personnel are ongoing.

The Compensation Award Committee has approved 5.4 million rupees for the medical treatment of officers injured in the line of duty. According to the details Constable Muhammad Faizan has been granted 1.5 million rupees for his medical treatment, while constable Jamshed Iqbal has also been awarded 1.5 million rupees for his medical expenses. Head Constable Umair Irshad has been allocated 1 million rupees for his treatment, and constable Muhammad Salman has been provided with 500,000 rupees for his medical expenses. Injured constable Zahid Hussain will receive 500,000 rupees for his treatment, while injured Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bhutta has been allocated 150,000 rupees for medical costs.

Similarly, ASI Muhammad Arshad has been granted 150,000 rupees, and constable Imran Ghulam has been provided 100,000 rupees for their medical expenses.

The committee, led by the Additional IG Welfare and Finance, thoroughly reviewed the cases and documentation submitted from across the province. During this process, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued clear directives, emphasizing that in 2025, efforts to ensure the best possible health welfare for police personnel injured in the line of duty will continue.

He further assured that every effort will be made to ensure the swift recovery and top-quality medical care for injured officers and personnel.