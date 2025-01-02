Efforts To Support Health Welfare Of Injured Police Personnel Ongoing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM
Under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, efforts to support the health welfare of injured police personnel are ongoing
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, efforts to support the health welfare of injured police personnel are ongoing.
The Compensation Award Committee has approved 5.4 million rupees for the medical treatment of officers injured in the line of duty. According to the details Constable Muhammad Faizan has been granted 1.5 million rupees for his medical treatment, while constable Jamshed Iqbal has also been awarded 1.5 million rupees for his medical expenses. Head Constable Umair Irshad has been allocated 1 million rupees for his treatment, and constable Muhammad Salman has been provided with 500,000 rupees for his medical expenses. Injured constable Zahid Hussain will receive 500,000 rupees for his treatment, while injured Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bhutta has been allocated 150,000 rupees for medical costs.
Similarly, ASI Muhammad Arshad has been granted 150,000 rupees, and constable Imran Ghulam has been provided 100,000 rupees for their medical expenses.
The committee, led by the Additional IG Welfare and Finance, thoroughly reviewed the cases and documentation submitted from across the province. During this process, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued clear directives, emphasizing that in 2025, efforts to ensure the best possible health welfare for police personnel injured in the line of duty will continue.
He further assured that every effort will be made to ensure the swift recovery and top-quality medical care for injured officers and personnel.
Recent Stories
FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming
Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025
PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation
Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy
Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy
Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population W ..
Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing
Submarine cable fault may impact internet services in Pakistan: PTA
LWMC teams working in field 24/7 despite fog, cold weather
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 20256 minutes ago
-
PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui6 minutes ago
-
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation3 seconds ago
-
Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider5 seconds ago
-
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy6 seconds ago
-
Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy8 seconds ago
-
Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population Welfare Department Ba ..9 seconds ago
-
Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing22 seconds ago
-
Submarine cable fault may impact internet services in Pakistan: PTA24 seconds ago
-
LWMC teams working in field 24/7 despite fog, cold weather25 seconds ago
-
Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) reviews initiatives for economic transformation28 seconds ago
-
Thallium Stress Scan equipment at PIC to be made functional soon12 seconds ago