Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people will never succeed: COAS

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2023) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has said those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its armed forces will never succeed.

Addressing the officers of Command and Staff College in Quetta, he said the Armed Forces remain perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their Armed Forces have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The COAS emphasized upon operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional and 5th Generation Warfare.

Army Chief further said that the nexus between the internal collusive elements and external forces to create instability has amply been exposed to the people of Pakistan.

He said Pak army enjoys undaunted support of proud people of Pakistan and cannot be deterred or coerced by anyone.