Efforts to wipe out locust to continue: Nauman Langrial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that surveillance and other operational activities to wipe out desert locust will continue till its elimination.

He said this while reviewing the ongoing activities to control locust in Rojhan district of Rajanpur on Friday, according to a press release issued here.

Minister said that helicopters of Pak Army and Federal Plant Protection department were also conducting ariel operation to tackle the problem of locust.

He said that all stakeholders had been directed to ensure best coordinated efforts to get rid of locust.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed said that crops across the province remained safe due to proper implementation of strategy devised by Punjab Agriculture department to deal with the insect.

Timely buying and conducting of sprays also helped in controlling the attack of locust.

He said activities carried out to overcome locust would continue till its full eradicationand monitoring in this regard was underway on daily basis.