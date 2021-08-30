UrduPoint.com

Efforts Took To Make Sukkur Covid Free District: DC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:13 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Monday said the administration has started collecting details of the inoculated population in the district with the objective to vaccinate majority of the population and make Sukkur COVID free district

He said that teams consisting of officials of Revenue, Health and education departments were visiting door to door to collect details of the unvaccinated people so that camps could be organised for their mass vaccination.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner also visited different areas and inspected working of the survey teams. He asked the officials concerned to complete survey process on immediate basis so that vaccination process could be expedited.

He said the deputy Commissioner Sukkur had taken this decision to curb COVID-19 pandemic from spreading further.

