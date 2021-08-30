Efforts took to make Sukkur Covid free district: DC

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Monday said the administration has started collecting details of the inoculated population in the district with the objective to vaccinate majority of the population and make Sukkur COVID free district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Monday said the administration has started collecting details of the inoculated population in the district with the objective to vaccinate majority of the population and make Sukkur COVID free district.

He said that teams consisting of officials of Revenue, Health and education departments were visiting door to door to collect details of the unvaccinated people so that camps could be organised for their mass vaccination.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner also visited different areas and inspected working of the survey teams. He asked the officials concerned to complete survey process on immediate basis so that vaccination process could be expedited.

He said the deputy Commissioner Sukkur had taken this decision to curb COVID-19 pandemic from spreading further.