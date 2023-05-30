UrduPoint.com

Efforts Under Way For Durable Peace, Education, Health Reforms: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Efforts under way for durable peace, education, health reforms: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that durable reforms in education and health sectors are the most priorities of the incumbent government.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he expressed his satisfaction over the law and order situation in the province. Law and order is improving significantly, the atmosphere is becoming favorable for development and investment.

Appreciating the successful holding of national games in the province after many decades, he said that the foiling of the terrorist attack on the FC camp in Muslim Bagh and the arrest of Gulzar Imam, the head of the banned organization in the province, exhibit government resolve.

Governor Balochistan said that the protection of life and property of the people is the responsibility of the government and law enforcement agencies are busy day and night in this regard.

"We are not only lauding the performance of the law enforcement agencies personnel, but we are also helping the families of the martyrs," There is an urgent need to promote mutual understanding, dialogue and democratic attitudes to strengthen internal unity and consensus, he maintained.

