Efforts under way to arrest accused of Greater Iqbal Park incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Monday said that police teams were working day and night to arrest all accused involved in violence and assault on a woman in Greater Iqbal Park.

While conducting operations in different districts of the province, 34 more accused have been arrested, bringing the total number of arrested accused to 126, he added.

The IGP said that 15 more of the arrested persons were being sent on judicial remand for identification.

He directed the DIG Investigation Lahore to intensify efforts to arrest the remaining accused with the help of geo-fencing, all evidence including NADRA records and modern resources and bring them to justice through strong challans.

The IGP said that the accused involved in violence, abuse and ill-treatment against women dis not deserve any concession, adding that supervisory officers under their personal supervision should ensure steps to control such crimes and send the detailed reports central police office.