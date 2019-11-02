Efforts under way to make Islamabad drug-free till 2020: Shehryar Khan Afridi

UrduPoint.com
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said on Saturday that all efforts were being made to make Islamabad a drug-free city till 2020.

Presiding over a meeting at circuit house here, Shehryar said the use of drugs was rising day by day in the society which was an alarming situation.

He stressed the need for launching a comprehensive awareness campaign to control drugs and directed the officers concerned to launch a crackdown on drug-peddlers.

The state minister said the Punjab chief minister had pledged full cooperation from police, health and education departments in the campaign against drugs.

He said the deputy commissioners and city police officer would lead the campaign a 'Drug-free Multan'.

He said members of national and provincial assemblies would also be made part of the campaign, adding strict monitoring of educational institutes would be ensured.

Afridi stressed the need for coordination among all departments concerned and suggested the use of mobile application 'Zindgi' for drug control in cities.

Shehryar Afridi said Ice was more dangerous synthetic drug than other drugs and the government was going to bring reforms in law against synthetic drugs.

More rehabilitation centres for drug-addicts was need of the hour as only three drug rehabilitation centres under the Ministry of Narcotics Control were working across country, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Director Excise Muhammad Abdullah, CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas, CEO Education Riaz Khan and other officers were also present in the meeting.

