Efforts Under Way To Set Up IT Park In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Efforts are under way to establish an Information Technology (IT) Park in South Punjab through collaboration of the South Punjab Secretariat and the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Vice President and Head of IT Committee of MCCI Asim Saeed Sheikh, along with Convenor Khawaja Mohammad Usman, met Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani at his office to discuss the project's future steps here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed the preparations for obtaining approval from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the IT Park. It was decided to name it as Maryam Nawaz IT Park. Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani said the new IT Park would prove to be a game-changer for the region. He emphasised that the establishment of the IT Park would foster progress and innovation across all sectors, including industry and agriculture.

He also mentioned plans to set up an office of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in South Punjab, to ensure timely support for IT infrastructure needs.

Asim Saeed Sheikh, Vice President of MCCI, highlighted that PITB has already launched a portal for registering IT companies from South Punjab, with over 50 IT companies registered so far. He expressed optimism that this number would surpass 200 and shared his vision to transform Multan into a regional Silicon Valley.

He projected that IT exports from South Punjab could reach $25 billion. He noted that due to a lack of infrastructure and resources, many companies from South Punjab had relocated to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, but they have welcomed the initiative to establish an IT Park in Multan.

