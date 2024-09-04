Efforts Under Way To Set Up IT Park In South Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Efforts are under way to establish an Information Technology (IT) Park in South Punjab through collaboration of the South Punjab Secretariat and the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).
Vice President and Head of IT Committee of MCCI Asim Saeed Sheikh, along with Convenor Khawaja Mohammad Usman, met Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani at his office to discuss the project's future steps here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed the preparations for obtaining approval from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the IT Park. It was decided to name it as Maryam Nawaz IT Park. Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani said the new IT Park would prove to be a game-changer for the region. He emphasised that the establishment of the IT Park would foster progress and innovation across all sectors, including industry and agriculture.
He also mentioned plans to set up an office of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in South Punjab, to ensure timely support for IT infrastructure needs.
Asim Saeed Sheikh, Vice President of MCCI, highlighted that PITB has already launched a portal for registering IT companies from South Punjab, with over 50 IT companies registered so far. He expressed optimism that this number would surpass 200 and shared his vision to transform Multan into a regional Silicon Valley.
He projected that IT exports from South Punjab could reach $25 billion. He noted that due to a lack of infrastructure and resources, many companies from South Punjab had relocated to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, but they have welcomed the initiative to establish an IT Park in Multan.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor housemaids tortured, accused trader arrested1 minute ago
-
ANP leader Zahid Khan quits politics1 minute ago
-
Minister meets new Ameen Bait-ul-Mal, discusses social welfare initiatives2 minutes ago
-
SUKKUR administration imposes section 144 for 12th Rabi Ul Awwal2 minutes ago
-
Journalist killed in Mastung, Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Lahore police provide 14 digital services at Khidmat Markaz2 minutes ago
-
Shiza discusses Uzbekistan Ambassador on enhancing bilateral cooperation in IT sector2 minutes ago
-
6 buffaloes killed after taking mill’s effluent mixed water2 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to persuade Sardar Akhtar Mengal to withdraw resignation: Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC dismisses bail plea of Amna Urooj11 minutes ago
-
Benazir Income Support Payments to be distributed in Nowshera Virkan11 minutes ago
-
BISE Bahawalpur announces Inter results11 minutes ago