Efforts under way to settle trade bodies' differences: ex-chief FCCII

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Efforts have been expedited to settle petty differences between two major factions of leading trade bodies i.e. Anjumn-e-Tajran and Supreme Anjumn-e-Tajran, said Mian Muhammad Adrees, former president Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He was addressing a reception given in honour of the newly elected Executive of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and the oath-taking ceremony of the Faisalabad Electronics and Installment Association (FEIA). He said that unity is the prime factor through which we could resolve the business related problems without any unnecessary delay.

He said that the two factions of the traders are working separately which has weakened their unified strength and we must bring them on the same page to fully exploit the strength of the "shutter power".

He said that he was already working on this task and very soon, he will give good news to the business community of Faisalabad. Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry told that FCCI is the mother body of all trade organizations. He appreciated the efforts of Mian Muhammad Adrees and Mian Javed Iqbal to bridge the differences of both factions. Later Mian Muhammad Adrees also administered oath to the new office bearers of the FEIA.