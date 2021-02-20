UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway For Crime Free Capital: SSP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer Saturday said the police have accelerated their efforts in property cases during last couple of weeks, arrested 48 accused and also busted gangs besides recovery of valuables including cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 36 million from them.

He said that, following directions of Islamabad IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, renewed efforts were made by all officers for safety and security of the citizens, the police spokesperson said.

Owing renewed efforts during last 15 days, police arrested 10 persons involved in 12 dacoity cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs 4.1 million from them.

The SSP Operation told that investigation of 53 cases was completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts.

A total of 13 burglary/theft cases were resolved besides arrest of 16 burglars and valuables worth over Rs. 04 million including 07 members of 03 gangs.

About 15 car/bike lifters involved in 22 cases were held besides recovery of 8 stolen cars, 13 motorbikes and also arrested 08 accused and recovered 8 tampered vehicles worth over Rs 15.

9 million from their possession.

The SSP Operations said that during special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 26 proclaimed offenders and 48 court absconders. The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.

He said the police department apprehended 54 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 7 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 50 Pistols and 980 rounds and one dagger from them.

A total of 68 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 68 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 39.458 kilograms gram hashish, 5.025kilograms heroin,229 gram Ice, 300 gram opium and 246 wine/liquor bottles, the SSP added.

At least 13 accused were also held in 11 important cases of murder, dacoity and other crimes of heinous nature.

Dr Mustafa Tanveer said that Islamabad police is striving hard to secure the city and all out efforts would be made for safety and security of the citizens.

