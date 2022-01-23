Efforts underway for development of country: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that all available resources were being utilized for the development of the country and the well-being of the people.

"It is our commitment, mission and manifesto to put into practice the promises made to the people and to redress the injustices of the past," the minister said during his meeting with a delegation that called on him.

The provincial minister said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was on the path of rapid development.

Ishtiaq Urmar said that today the rightful claimants were getting their rights at the doorstep of the house.

He said, the positive steps of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his team, the economic crisis has been overcome and the country's economy was on the path of growth.

Ishtiaq Urmar said that fair use of funds for development schemes has been ensured in PK-69 and no Union Council of the constituency has been deprived of its rights.