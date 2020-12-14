UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Underway For Making Issuance Of Driving License Easier : SSP Traffic

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:15 PM

Efforts underway for making issuance of driving license easier : SSP Traffic

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic (SSP) Traffic Nazir Ahmad Kurd here on Monday said efforts were being made to make possible issuance of computerized driving license easier, so every citizen would drive while being aware of traffic rules

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic (SSP) Traffic Nazir Ahmad Kurd here on Monday said efforts were being made to make possible issuance of computerized driving license easier, so every citizen would drive while being aware of traffic rules.

He expressed these views while addressing at ceremony of the issuance of driving license to the lawyers through the Police mobile Service Unite in the district court.

Quetta Bar Association President Muhammad Iqbal Kasi was also present on the occasion.

The SSP said the process would help reducing road accidents and solving traffic problems, adding due to the busy schedule of their respected profession, most of the lawyers could not get driving licenses.

In that regard, after holding discussions with the President of Quetta Bar Association Muhammad Iqbal Kasi, as a result of a mutual decision, the issuance of driving license to the lawyers was started at their doorstep, he added.

On this occasion, the President of Quetta Bar Association Muhammad Iqbal Kasi said the provision of the facility to the legal community and the acquisition of driving in accordance with the rules and regulations of the law was made possible with the cooperation of the traffic police.

He also said the obeying of law was our obligation and no one was above the law.

The lawyers, businessmen, teachers, students and responsible citizens should take advantage of the facility provided by the police in order to discourage those people who were driving without a license in the area, he said.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Mobile Lawyers Road Traffic Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts new structures, Cabinet ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Nuclear Energy Programme witnessed major miles ..

19 minutes ago

Maulana's dream of power not to come true: Gandapu ..

4 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

4 minutes ago

190 cops from Khyber, Hassan Khel complete trainin ..

4 minutes ago

'State land worth Rs 20.43 bln retrieved during th ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.