Efforts underway for making issuance of driving license easier : SSP Traffic

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic (SSP) Traffic Nazir Ahmad Kurd here on Monday said efforts were being made to make possible issuance of computerized driving license easier, so every citizen would drive while being aware of traffic rules.

He expressed these views while addressing at ceremony of the issuance of driving license to the lawyers through the Police mobile Service Unite in the district court.

Quetta Bar Association President Muhammad Iqbal Kasi was also present on the occasion.

The SSP said the process would help reducing road accidents and solving traffic problems, adding due to the busy schedule of their respected profession, most of the lawyers could not get driving licenses.

In that regard, after holding discussions with the President of Quetta Bar Association Muhammad Iqbal Kasi, as a result of a mutual decision, the issuance of driving license to the lawyers was started at their doorstep, he added.

On this occasion, the President of Quetta Bar Association Muhammad Iqbal Kasi said the provision of the facility to the legal community and the acquisition of driving in accordance with the rules and regulations of the law was made possible with the cooperation of the traffic police.

He also said the obeying of law was our obligation and no one was above the law.

The lawyers, businessmen, teachers, students and responsible citizens should take advantage of the facility provided by the police in order to discourage those people who were driving without a license in the area, he said.