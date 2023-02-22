Efforts underway to address deprivations of tribal people: KP caretaker minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Afridi on Wednesday said that efforts were being made to address longstanding deprivations of people living in the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Afridi on Wednesday said that efforts were being made to address longstanding deprivations of people living in the merged districts.

He has expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Khyber tribesmen who called on him here at his office. He said that provision of needed facilities and basic amenities of life was among topmost priorities of the provincial caretaker government.

He said that measures would be initiated for development of tribal districts and to bring tribesmen in national mainstream of development. He also assured the delegation of his cooperation and assistance.