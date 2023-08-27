Open Menu

Efforts Underway To Boost Sugarcane Yield Through Mixed, Chip Bud Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department has announced a significant initiative aimed at enhancing sugarcane production per acre through mixed and chip bud technology.

The spokesperson for the Agriculture Department highlighted that the program, backed by an investment of Rs 2.73 billion, is underway to boost Sugarcane yields across the country.

This initiative specifically targets regions including Sargodha, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Muzaffargarh, Kasur, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Jhang, and Chiniot.

Under this program, farmers in the mentioned districts are encouraged to apply for cultivation assistance. The Punjab government is offering a subsidy of PKR 5,000 per acre, limited to a maximum of 5 acres per farmer during the project duration.

To be eligible, applicants must be registered with the Department of Agriculture.

To facilitate sugarcane cultivator registration, interested individuals can contact the Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension).

Application submission for the program will take place at the Tehsil-level offices of the Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension). Rigorous scrutiny will be conducted, followed by a ballot draw to select successful applicants. Upon successful cultivation, the farming process will be closely monitored according to departmental recommendations.

Farmers can access the application form for free from the offices of the relevant Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) or Agriculture Officer (Extension), as well as the official website of the Punjab Agriculture Department (www.agripunjab.gov.pk). Photocopies of the form are also acceptable.

The deadline for application submission, along with adherence to all terms and conditions, is September 4.

