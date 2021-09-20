UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway To Bring Down Corona Positivity Rate To Nil

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Efforts underway to bring down corona positivity rate to nil

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday said provision of healthy environment to the residents was the top most priority of the government and all available resources were being utilized to bring down COVID-19 positivity rate to zero percent.

Chairing a meeting to review the corona situation, he said though corona positivity rate has been decreased as compared to previous days at 5.6 percent but there was need to vaccinate more people to check spread of the deadly virus.

The commissioner said coping with the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge for the provincial government which had been tackled successfully with the help of divisional administration and the Rawalpindi health department.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that so far 2,492,196 people including 41,246 health workers and 2,450,950 people aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district.

He informed the meeting that 32,822 people had been discharged so far from the district hospitals out of the total 35,011 positive cases reported in the district while 51 more cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 14 belonged to Rawal Town, 12 from Potohar town,11 from Rawalpindi Cantt,seven from Taxila,while one case was reported from Kahutta.

"Presently 11 confirmed patients are admitted in Holy Family Hospital,42 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 43 in Institute of Urology,17 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,five in District Headquarters Hospital, three in Bilal hospital and one each in Hearts International and Akhtar Memorial trust", he added.

He informed that three people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours including Habib Ullah (95) from Amanabad, Muhammd Bin Yameen (57) from saidpur road, and a woman Naseem Akhtar (57) from New Mohan pura.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Road Saidpur Rawalpindi Taxila Women Family All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq ..

AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq sign MoU to promote cooperatio ..

11 minutes ago
 NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upco ..

NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upcoming national T20 World Cup

17 minutes ago
 SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.2 ..

SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 per cent

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s borders are safe and secured, says Sh ..

Pakistan’s borders are safe and secured, says Sheikh Rashid

38 minutes ago
 UAEU granted patent for innovative low-energy desa ..

UAEU granted patent for innovative low-energy desalination system

41 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resol ..

Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resolution on human rights in UAE

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.