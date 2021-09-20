Efforts underway to bring down corona positivity rate to nil

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday said provision of healthy environment to the residents was the top most priority of the government and all available resources were being utilized to bring down COVID-19 positivity rate to zero percent.

Chairing a meeting to review the corona situation, he said though corona positivity rate has been decreased as compared to previous days at 5.6 percent but there was need to vaccinate more people to check spread of the deadly virus.

The commissioner said coping with the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge for the provincial government which had been tackled successfully with the help of divisional administration and the Rawalpindi health department.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that so far 2,492,196 people including 41,246 health workers and 2,450,950 people aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district.

He informed the meeting that 32,822 people had been discharged so far from the district hospitals out of the total 35,011 positive cases reported in the district while 51 more cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 14 belonged to Rawal Town, 12 from Potohar town,11 from Rawalpindi Cantt,seven from Taxila,while one case was reported from Kahutta.

"Presently 11 confirmed patients are admitted in Holy Family Hospital,42 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 43 in Institute of Urology,17 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,five in District Headquarters Hospital, three in Bilal hospital and one each in Hearts International and Akhtar Memorial trust", he added.

He informed that three people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours including Habib Ullah (95) from Amanabad, Muhammd Bin Yameen (57) from saidpur road, and a woman Naseem Akhtar (57) from New Mohan pura.