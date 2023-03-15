Efforts underway to bring economy of prevailing quagmire, says PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the fears of default have been ended now due to prudent policies of the government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that coalition government was making all-out efforts to bring economy out of prevailing quagmire and put the country on path of development and prosperity.

Talking to a delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors in Islamabad today, he said the fears of default have been ended now due to prudent policies of the government.

About ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund, the Prime Minister expressed the confidence that agreement with the IMF would be inked very soon.

He said the government is cognizant of the sufferings of common people due to prevailing situation.

The Prime Minister lauded the role of all coalition partners for running government's affairs effectively saying that the government is united and moving ahead to bring country out of present situation.

To control inflation, he said the government is committed to ensuring austerity and providing relief to poor especially during Ramazan.

Shehbaz Sharif said friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and China extended support to Pakistan in trying times.