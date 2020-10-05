UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Bring Improvement In Govt Schools: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

Efforts underway to bring improvement in govt schools: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that the government was trying its best to bring changes in state run schools

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that the government was trying its best to bring changes in state run schools.

General citizens preferred government schools for education of their kids and the incumbent government was striving hard to bring positive changes in the schools. He said this while inaugurating new building Government middle school 21MR, constructed with cost of Rs 10 millions, here on Monday. An educated man can play important role in development of the country, he stated.

Dr Akhtar Malik remarked that Opposition Coalition would divide on issue of leadership role of PDM.

Those who want to dislodge incumbent government will face defeat only, the minister said adding that Opposition coalition was only meant to protect personal interests. Masses will reject any bid to defame country's institutions, stated Akhtar. He also alleged that the Opposition was working on agenda of International Establishment. Pakistan armed forces were guardian of country's sovereignty, he concluded. On this occasion, officials of Education Department and good number of citizens were also present.

