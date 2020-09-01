UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Bring Innovation In Deep-water Fishing Industry: Maritime Affairs

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:11 PM

Efforts underway to bring innovation in deep-water fishing industry: Maritime Affairs

Ministry of Maritime Affairs is making efforts to bring innovation in the deep-water fishing industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs is making efforts to bring innovation in the deep-water fishing industry.

A modern navigation equipment would be installed at low cost on existing boats. Fishermen would be trained as per international standard, besides up-gradation of infrastructure in Korangi Fisheries, said a press release.

The first priority of the present government and the Ministry in this regard was to promote local fishermen. No foreign company will be preferred over local fishermen. MFD would not issue licenses to anyone until the Fisheries Policy is finalize, adding that there are some rumors circulating in this regard which are baseless.

The Ministry is also trying to provide special training for fishermen and easy loans under Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Kamyab Jawan' Program to help local fishermen and bring innovation in the industry.

More Stories From Pakistan

