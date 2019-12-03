Efforts underway to change ideological identity of Pakistan in PTI regime : JUI-F leader Maulana Atta ur Rehman son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman

(@imziishan)

JUI-F leader Maulana Atta ur Rehman son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the advocates of state of Madina have made the life of the poor people miserable and efforts are underway to change ideological identity of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) JUI-F leader Maulana Atta ur Rehman son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the advocates of state of Madina have made the life of the poor people miserable and efforts are underway to change ideological identity of Pakistan.He said this while addressing Rehmat ul Alimin conference in Jamia Akhtar ul Uloom Khanna Pull here Tuesday.He held "our competition is not with any Imran Khan or PTI but we are competing with his agents who have brought him and they are Jewish and Qadiani lobby.

You may have seen that eversince this government has come to power Qadianis are being favored, Now the Qadianis are so much upbeat that they are thinking they will now succeed to get repeal blasphemy law from the parliament.He alleged a passage has been constructed for Qadianis by spending Rs 14 billion on Kartarpur corridor.

This corridor was opened within a year." When national economy is in shambles and country stands funds strapped then what need was felt to spend Rs 14 billion in such an emergency on construction of corridor", he questioned.

He stated when Imran Khan visited US then Qadianis chalked out his all program and organized a big public meeting for him.

As long as Ulema are there in the country Qadianis cannot succeed in introducing an amendment in the constitution. We are confronting pagans who are bent upon eliminating islam and Muslims from the country."Due to Azadi March we have achieved several objectives.

That is why people are looking towards us. We have dispelled the concept which was presented about Muslims that they are terrorists. Our million March and dharna in Islamabad gave message to the world that Muslims are well organized and they are peace loving.

The credit goes to JUI-F which presented highly positive image of Muslims before the world.JUI-F provincial Amir Maulana Abdul Majid Hazarvi said had Ulema been not in assemblies then country would have undergone Europe like situation.

Attempts are being made to commit robbery on Khatam-e-Nabuwat in the present regime.He held Azadi March has proved that only people with beards and turban can ensure peace in the world.