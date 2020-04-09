UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Underway To Combat COVID-19; Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood here on Thursday said Punjab government has taken solid steps to combat Coronavirus on emergency basis.

He expressed these views during his visit to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIKUT).

He said maximum possible services were being provided to COVID-19 patients reaching at all quarantine facilities as the Punjab govt was committed to fight the deadly disease.

On the occasion Mehmood directed the administration to complete the ongoing work of the institute at earliest including setting up of cafeteria, car parking, benches for sitting of patients and their attendants, trash trolleys and plantation of trees in the lawn of the institute.

He directed to purchase more beds and complete the installation of medical equipment at the institute as government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umer, Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Randhawa and others officials were also accompanied the Commissioner during the visit.

