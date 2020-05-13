Efforts underway to combat COVID-19: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday said all resources are being utilized to combat of COVID-19 spread engaging all concerned departments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday said all resources are being utilized to combat of COVID-19 spread engaging all concerned departments.

Presiding over a meeting to review prevailing COVID-19 situation and measures taken for eradication of the pandemic, he directed that anti-C regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion the concerned officials briefed the meeting that 1535 Coronavirus positive cases were reported in the division out of which 1291 belonged to Rawalpindi district, 69 Attock, 30 Chakwal and 145 from Jehlum district.

"66 deaths were reported in the division including 59 from Rawalpindi, three from Attock, three from Jehlum and one from Chakwal district while 2544 were quarantined in various facilitation centers of the division," they briefed.

On the occasion Chief Executive Engro Corporation Hussain Dawood donated an amount of Rs 10 million for the safety of health workers to the Commissioner.