Efforts Underway To Complete Distribution Of Nighaban Ramazan Package Before 10th Ramazan: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The administration was making all-out efforts to complete distribution of Nighaban Ramazan Package before 10th Ramazan, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak.
He informed that over 188,377 ration bags had been distributed among the deserving people under Neghaban Ramazan Package in Rawalpindi Division.
Engr. Aamir Khattak said that the citizens could register their complaints on helpline 080002345 regarding hoarding and Neghaban Ramazan package.
He informed that over 56,954 deserving families in Attock, 28,122 in Jhelum, 41,015 in Chakwal and 3363 in Murree were provided the ration packages at their doorsteps.
The number of the deserving families in Rawalpindi is high, he said adding, the authorities had been directed that in case of shortage of staff or stock, help should be taken from other districts of the division.
Under the Anti-Hoarding Act, 2020, those found guilty of hoarding would be punished with imprisonment of up to three years and heavy fines, he said.
All the traders, shopkeepers, stockiests and warehouse owners should get registered their stock information in the Deputy Commissioner's office within three days. Otherwise, their stock would be considered as hoarding and confiscated as per law, Engr. Aamir Khattak said.
Engr. Aamir Khattak further informed that show cause notices were issued to 96 Price Magistrates on poor performance.
As many as 70,000 registered deserving people were provided with ration bags under the Nighaban Ramzan package of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while the remaining 35,000 would get the package before the 10th Ramzan, said Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, adding, the ration bags were being delivered to the needy people at their doorsteps.
The DC said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
He said that there was a mechanism devised to verify the deserving people and record the receiving chit, so the bags should not be given to anyone to distribute on behalf of the government.
The work to distribute the ration bags is continuous, for which 70,000 deserving people were given the ration bags, while the total number of deserving people under the Benazir Income Support Programme and NADRA record is 105,000 in the district.
He said the Punjab government had activated a helpline, 080002345, to resolve the complaints of citizens regarding hoarding and the Nighaban Ramadan package. Immediate action would be taken by the administration on the citizens’ complaints, he assured.
He further said that a special campaign against hoarders had been initiated under the direction of the Punjab government, and the price magistrates would continue it even after Ramzan to bring the essential items within the reach of a common man.
He said that hoarding of essential commodities is a crime because it creates artificial inflation.
