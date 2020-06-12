Efforts underway to contain spread of COVID-19:AC

Assistant Commissioner Attock Jannat Hussain Nekokara has said that efforts are being made to ensure implementation of Corona Virus SOPs and amid at to keep the people safe of this viral disease

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Assistant Commissioner Attock Jannat Hussain Nekokara has said that efforts are being made to ensure implementation of Corona Virus SOPs and amid at to keep the people safe of this viral disease.

While talking to newsmen, she said that initially the main branch of NBP Attock was sealed for violating SOPs, but later among the staff three persons were declared Corona positive and the bank has been sealed for two weeks as per the policy of the State Bank.