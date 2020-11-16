UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:08 PM

Efforts underway to control COVID-19:DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq Monday said that all resources are being utilized for controlling the spread of COVID-19 and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-COVID arrangements, he said that standard operating procedures regarding COVID are being ensured at business centers while action is also being taken against violators.

On the occasion, the concerned officials briefed the meeting that presently 136 coronavirus positive cases were admitted in various hospitals of the district out of which 28 belonged to Potohar Town, 41 Rawalpindi Cantt, 25 Rawal Town, 33 Gujar Khan,1 Kahuta, 2 Kalar Syeda and 7 from Taxila.

He said 37 patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,19 Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 25 Red Crescent and two were admitted in the Hearts International Hospital.They were being provided the best health care facilities, he added.

