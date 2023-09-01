Efforts underway to control dengue spread; DC

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Hasan Waqar Cheema Friday said that all resources were being utilized for dealing with the spread of dengue and concerned departments were fully mobilized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC) Hasan Waqar Cheema Friday said that all resources were being utilized for dealing with the spread of dengue and concerned departments were fully mobilized.

Presiding over a meeting to review the prevailing dengue situation and measures taken to eradicate this menace, he said that around 221 cases had been reported in the district this year, out of which 176 were discharged after treatment.

Presently,54 patients were admitted to the district's health facilities, of which 21 confirmed cases.

He informed that the district administration had registered 2,113 FIRs, issued tickets to 692, sealed 457 premises, and a fine of Rs 335,3000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

Cheema asked the residents to adopt precautionary measures and keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.