UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway To Control Rising Dengue Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 10:05 PM

Efforts underway to control rising dengue cases

Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday said that divisional administration was fully engaged to cope with the rising number of dengue cases besides Coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday said that divisional administration was fully engaged to cope with the rising number of dengue cases besides Coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting to review the Corona situation, he said it was a good sign that the corona positivity rate has reached 5.59 per cent at the lowest level but there was a need to vaccinate more people in order to get rid of this dangerous virus.

He informed that so far 2,577,561 people including 41,894 health workers and 2,535,667 adults and other people have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that 33,356 people have been discharged so far in the district out of the total 35,300 positive cases reported in the district while 60 more cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 12 belonged to Rawal Town, 13 from Potohar town,12 from Murree, eight from Rawalpindi Cantt, four from Gujar Khan, two from Taxila, while one each case was reported from Kalar Syeda and Kahutta.

Presently 32 confirmed patients were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital,27 to Institute of Urology,14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in Holy Family Hospital, two in Bilal Hospital while one patient was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital.

He briefed that a woman Abida Bb 50 belonged to the Kalar Syeda area had lost her battle of life during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila Women Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

46 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

9 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

9 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.