Efforts underway to control rising dengue cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday said that divisional administration was fully engaged to cope with the rising number of dengue cases besides Coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday said that divisional administration was fully engaged to cope with the rising number of dengue cases besides Coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting to review the Corona situation, he said it was a good sign that the corona positivity rate has reached 5.59 per cent at the lowest level but there was a need to vaccinate more people in order to get rid of this dangerous virus.

He informed that so far 2,577,561 people including 41,894 health workers and 2,535,667 adults and other people have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that 33,356 people have been discharged so far in the district out of the total 35,300 positive cases reported in the district while 60 more cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 12 belonged to Rawal Town, 13 from Potohar town,12 from Murree, eight from Rawalpindi Cantt, four from Gujar Khan, two from Taxila, while one each case was reported from Kalar Syeda and Kahutta.

Presently 32 confirmed patients were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital,27 to Institute of Urology,14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in Holy Family Hospital, two in Bilal Hospital while one patient was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital.

He briefed that a woman Abida Bb 50 belonged to the Kalar Syeda area had lost her battle of life during the last 24 hours.