Efforts underway to control spread of dengue: Zaneera

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Headquarters Zaneera Aftab on Tuesday said efforts were underway to control the spread of dengue larvae and no negligence would be tolerated.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, she directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae, adding better results could be achieved if surveillance was carried out under an effective strategy.

Zaneera further directed the surveillance teams to keep a strict eye on junkyards, tyre shops, and vacant plots that were vulnerable places for larvae breeding.

She asked the officials to create awareness among people to keep their houses clean, adding a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation in this regard.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that anti-dengue teams checked 1,888,690 houses and found dengue larvae during indoor surveillance at 5,557 homes.

Similarly, he added that during outdoor surveillance, the teams inspected 489,000 spots and detected larvae at 1,551 places while the required activity was carried out there.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer briefed that the health authority, in collaboration with allied departments, had lodged 113 FIRs, sealed 107 premises, issued tickets to 443 and a fine of Rs 527,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

