Efforts Underway To Control Spread Of Dengue: Zaneera
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Headquarters Zaneera Aftab on Tuesday said efforts were underway to control the spread of dengue larvae and no negligence would be tolerated
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Headquarters Zaneera Aftab on Tuesday said efforts were underway to control the spread of dengue larvae and no negligence would be tolerated.
Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, she directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae, adding better results could be achieved if surveillance was carried out under an effective strategy.
Zaneera further directed the surveillance teams to keep a strict eye on junkyards, tyre shops, and vacant plots that were vulnerable places for larvae breeding.
She asked the officials to create awareness among people to keep their houses clean, adding a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation in this regard.
On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that anti-dengue teams checked 1,888,690 houses and found dengue larvae during indoor surveillance at 5,557 homes.
Similarly, he added that during outdoor surveillance, the teams inspected 489,000 spots and detected larvae at 1,551 places while the required activity was carried out there.
Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer briefed that the health authority, in collaboration with allied departments, had lodged 113 FIRs, sealed 107 premises, issued tickets to 443 and a fine of Rs 527,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman
Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI
BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter
Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain
Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother
Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers
SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike
PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench
University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries
PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman2 minutes ago
-
BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination2 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother24 minutes ago
-
Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers24 minutes ago
-
PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench24 minutes ago
-
University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries24 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: Experts24 minutes ago
-
CM orders to meet deadline for rehabilitation of roads across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Health minister visits THQ Hospital Kalar Kahar, inspects health facilities2 minutes ago
-
Over 32 Mln bottles of Zamzam water distributed among Hajj Pilgrims2 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam, Nawaz Sharif meet Qatari Ambassador, discuss investment opportunities2 minutes ago