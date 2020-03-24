UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Cope With COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority in collaboration with other concerned departments is struggling to cope with outbreak of coronavirus in the district, said Chief Executive Officer Dr Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary here Tuesday.

The CEO told APP that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made at all quarantine centers and district hospitals ; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

Dr Sohail said: "We are facing an unprecedented challenge right now.

The situation is very critical and we have to make it sure that all precautionary measures are being taken to defeat the challenge of Covid-19 epidemic." He urged the media to give the right information and avoid creating panic.

"Prevention is imperative to contain expand of coronavirus", he added.

The CEO advised the residents to cooperate with the government and follow the health advisories properly to avoid any catastrophe.

The safety of people depends on the coordinated efforts of the state and its citizens,he added.

