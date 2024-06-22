Efforts underway to counter climate change effects: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Fazal Hakim Yousafzai has said that provincial government was making incessant efforts to counter challenges of climate change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Fazal Hakim Yousafzai has said that provincial government was making incessant efforts to counter challenges of climate change.

Talking to a delegation here Saturday, he said that our planet was faced with many threats of climate change including constant rise in global temperature.

He said that the government was also following a result oriented strategy to protect forests and environment. He said that billion tree tsunami project was also an attempt of the KP government to minimize effects of climate change.

He said that preparations had been finalized to launch billion tree plus project and added that we should also join hands to protect our environment and counter climate change.