Efforts underway to curb terrorism in Balochistan: Ziaullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan's Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau on Friday said practical efforts were being continued to curb terrorist activities in order to maintain durable peace in the province.

He said India wanted to destabilize peace in Balochistan through terrorist activities in order to halt the progress of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project because Balochistan is important regarding the mega project.

The Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau expressed these views while addressing a press conference after the incident of Ormara area of Balochistan.

He also expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of security forces precious lives who embraced martyrs in the attack of elements despite he strongly condemned the incident.

The Minister claimed that India was spending million of rupees to subvert peace in Balochistan aimed to sabotage the CPEC mega project, saying that therefore, anti-elements were reorganizing in the areas which could be eliminated from the area.

"Such heinous of design of India will be foiled in the province at any cost through contribution of security forces including nation", he said.

Mir Ziaullah Langau further stated that cowardly attack could not halt the development process of the country including Balochistan.

He noted that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were conducting search operation in the areas to trace out suspects involved in the incident of Ormara,"Terrorism activities have been decreased in the last two years in the province through vibrant efforts of security forces and their sacrifices and we are proud of them", he said.