UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Underway To Curb Terrorism In Balochistan: Ziaullah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:28 PM

Efforts underway to curb terrorism in Balochistan: Ziaullah

Balochistan's Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau on Friday said practical efforts were being continued to curb terrorist activities in order to maintain durable peace in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan's Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau on Friday said practical efforts were being continued to curb terrorist activities in order to maintain durable peace in the province.

He said India wanted to destabilize peace in Balochistan through terrorist activities in order to halt the progress of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project because Balochistan is important regarding the mega project.

The Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau expressed these views while addressing a press conference after the incident of Ormara area of Balochistan.

He also expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of security forces precious lives who embraced martyrs in the attack of elements despite he strongly condemned the incident.

The Minister claimed that India was spending million of rupees to subvert peace in Balochistan aimed to sabotage the CPEC mega project, saying that therefore, anti-elements were reorganizing in the areas which could be eliminated from the area.

"Such heinous of design of India will be foiled in the province at any cost through contribution of security forces including nation", he said.

Mir Ziaullah Langau further stated that cowardly attack could not halt the development process of the country including Balochistan.

He noted that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were conducting search operation in the areas to trace out suspects involved in the incident of Ormara,"Terrorism activities have been decreased in the last two years in the province through vibrant efforts of security forces and their sacrifices and we are proud of them", he said.

Related Topics

India Attack Terrorist Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed CPEC Progress From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Biden Town Hall Gains 2Mln More Viewers Than Trump ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner for providing healthy recreational at ..

1 minute ago

US Condemns Turkey's Reported Test of S-400 System ..

1 minute ago

Trump shares joke story on Biden, Twitter in earne ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab assures restoration of Balochistan student' ..

7 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal reviews parking issues, encroachments, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.