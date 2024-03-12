Efforts underway to deal with disease in banana crop: Secretary Agriculture

Sindh Agriculture Secretary Syed Aijaz Ali Shah has said his department is making efforts to educate the farmers about the use and benefits of agricultural machinery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Sindh Agriculture Secretary Syed Aijaz Ali Shah has said his department is making efforts to educate the farmers about the use and benefits of agricultural machinery.

Meeting a delegation of the growers in Tandojam here on Tuesday, Shah said steps were being taken to protect crops from various diseases.

He apprised that with regard to Panama wilt disease in banana crop consultation was underway with the experts to control the disease with the help of tissue culture and also by enhancing resistance to such disease in the crop.

According to him, the help of foreign experts had also been sought to cope with the banana disease in addition to organizing an awareness campaign in the province.

The Secretary, separately, visited the Tissue Culture Laboratory in Tandojam and reviewed the solar trolley for the farmers which had been prepared by the Agriculture Engineering wing.

Shah was briefed about the usefulness of the solar trolley and was shown the way it operated.