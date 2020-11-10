UrduPoint.com
'Efforts Underway To Eliminate Dengue'

Tue 10th November 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in various points of the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Kathia on Tuesday visited Union Council (UC)-10 Forest Colony, where he inspected the field staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He observed attendance and performance of dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was a need to combat it on emergency basis.

He directed the staff to conduct anti-dengue spray on regular basis.

