Efforts Underway To Eliminate Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:51 PM

Efforts underway to eliminate dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq Monday directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

During a visit to Sadiqabad area to inspect anti-dengue activities, he said all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments also fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

On the occasion, the DC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

Anwar called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

He asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Anwar said a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.

