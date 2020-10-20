Efforts underway to eliminate dengue: ADC

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Deputy Commissioner Maham Asif Malik Tuesday said that all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and the departments concerned were fully mobilized for carrying out the task

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Maham Asif Malik Tuesday said that all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and the departments concerned were fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, she directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread. She called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

Maham asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. The ADC said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.