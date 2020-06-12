UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Underway To Eliminate Dengue: Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:16 PM

Efforts underway to eliminate dengue: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Friday said all resources are being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Friday said all resources are being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

During a visit to Gulistan colony area to inspect anti-dengue activities , he directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

The DC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

Anwar called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

He asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Anwar said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the DC Anwal Ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Taxila and Saddar visited their respective areas to review the performance and work of anti-dengue surveillance teams.

The AC Taxila visited Gheela Khurd area and inspected the activities of indoor and outdoor surveillance teams and checked the attendance and worksheetof the field teams.

While the AC Saddar during his visit to union council Morgah directed that strict monitoring of high risk areas must be ensured.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Visit Lead Taxila Saddar Gulistan All

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

17 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

21 minutes ago

Former TV host Ayesha Sana booked in bogus cheque ..

30 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, Germ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.