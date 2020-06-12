Efforts underway to eliminate dengue: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Friday said all resources are being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Friday said all resources are being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

During a visit to Gulistan colony area to inspect anti-dengue activities , he directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

The DC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

Anwar called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

He asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Anwar said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the DC Anwal Ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Taxila and Saddar visited their respective areas to review the performance and work of anti-dengue surveillance teams.

The AC Taxila visited Gheela Khurd area and inspected the activities of indoor and outdoor surveillance teams and checked the attendance and worksheetof the field teams.

While the AC Saddar during his visit to union council Morgah directed that strict monitoring of high risk areas must be ensured.