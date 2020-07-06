Efforts underway to eliminate dengue : Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Monday said that all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments were fully mobilized for carrying out the task

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Monday said that all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments were fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at his office, he said that all concerned officers were well aware about their responsibilities to combat dengue,adding that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication was underway so that growth of dengue larvae could not be spread.

Anwar said that surveillance activities had been improved after the inclusion of tiger force into anti-dengue teams.

Meanwhile later during a visit to Morgah area to inspect anti-dengue activities , he called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which led to spread of dengue larvae.

Anwar asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. He said a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.