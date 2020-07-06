UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Underway To Eliminate Dengue : Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:13 PM

Efforts underway to eliminate dengue : Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Monday said that all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments were fully mobilized for carrying out the task

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Monday said that all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments were fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at his office, he said that all concerned officers were well aware about their responsibilities to combat dengue,adding that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication was underway so that growth of dengue larvae could not be spread.

Anwar said that surveillance activities had been improved after the inclusion of tiger force into anti-dengue teams.

Meanwhile later during a visit to Morgah area to inspect anti-dengue activities , he called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which led to spread of dengue larvae.

Anwar asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. He said a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Visit All

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

56 seconds ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

20 minutes ago

Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on 13 July

23 minutes ago

National Ambulance launches ‘A Safe Return’ ca ..

31 minutes ago

Hope Probe: A journey of will, achievements for UA ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.