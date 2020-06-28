UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Eliminate Locust: Secy Agriculture

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 02:10 PM

Efforts underway to eliminate locust: Secy Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said on Sunday that all possible resources were being utilized for making Punjab locust free .

A best strategy in collaboration with Federal and provincial government have been evolved. The operation for elimination of locust is successfully heading forward. The farmers can concentrate on their crops without any sort of fear.

About Budget 2020-21, he informed that different projects for promotion of agriculture sector and raising living standard of the farmers were introduced.

The projects will surely help reducing input cost and enhancing quality production. Punjab will emerge as hub of mechanized farming.

Punjab is not only food basket for the country but it is also contributing agricultural exports.

About rice crop, Wasif stated that Rs 6.32 billions were earmarked of subsidy.

The demand of organic food items is increasing across the globe. Similarly, our farmers will avail maximum benefit from China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

About use of fake pesticides and fertilizers, he stated that nobody would be allowed to sell substandard inputs.

He directed officials to pursue cases, pending with courts in order to ensure timely punishment to sellers of fake pesticides or fertilizers.

He also instructed field officials to pay visits to farms and impart awareness to growers.

The growers especially mango growers will be given maximum knowledge about mango grading, packing, marketing and exports, he concluded.

