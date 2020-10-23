Efforts underway to eliminate polio disease in Gwadar: Dr. Noruz

(@FahadShabbir)

District Polio Eradication Officer Dr. Noruz Yaqoob on Friday said practical measures were being taken to eradicate polio disease from the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :District Polio Eradication Officer Dr. Noruz Yaqoob on Friday said practical measures were being taken to eradicate polio disease from the district.

He expressed these views while presiding over the training session of Line Department officers in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Officers of various government departments attended the training program on polio campaign.

Special training on micro plan was given to the officers participating in the polio campaign.

Dr. Naruz said Deputy Commissioner Gwadar would inaugurate the special polio campaign at Civil Hospital Gwadar from October 26, 2020 Monday, saying that purpose of training session was to achieve target of polio campaign in the area.

All arrangements have been made by the District Health Department in this regard, he said.