Efforts underway to eliminate polio from Balochistan: Chief Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:16 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Thursday said that all available resources were being utilized to eradicate polio diseases from the province in order to protect children from the deadly virus.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the provincial task force for anti-polio. Secretary Health Abdullah Khan, Coordinator EOC, Syed Zahid Shah, officials of WHO, UNICEF and other related organizations were present at the meeting. In the meeting, the steps taken to eradicate polio were reviewed.
The Chief Secretary said that all children up to the age of five could be protected from this deadly disease, the anti-polio campaign was very important.
Special attention is being given to transit points and children left behind, he said and added that convincing the remaining and recalcitrant parents in the campaign was extremely important.
He said that we were determined to eradicate polio from the entire province saying that in order to end polio, every anti-polio campaign requires vaccination of children up to five years of age.
Chief Secretary was briefed by concerned official in the meeting that the seven-day anti-polio campaign would start from Monday across Balochistan, during the campaign, more than 2.655 million children would be administrated anti-polio vaccine.
More than 11000 teams will participate in the polio campaign with aim to achieve target of polio drive, Vitamin A drops will also be given to the children during the campaign, despite no case has been reported in Balochistan since 2021, said in the briefing.
The meeting was informed that two and a half years later, during the year 2023, the re-presence of polio virus has been confirmed in the environment of different districts of the province. In Quetta, all resources are being utilized to ensure complete eradication of polio.
The Chief Secretary said that the polio campaigns were very important to prevent the spread of the virus and protect children from it.
He also directed concerned officials that security would be provided to all the teams participating in the polio campaign.
If the hard work and passion continue in the same way, our province will be polio free very soon, he said.
He said that the role of scholars, tribal leaders and religious leaders was important to make the polio campaign successful.
If the result of a district falls short till the next campaign, action will be taken against the concerned officer, he said.
He also urged the parents to complete the immunization course of children along with polio vaccine so that they could avoid measles, pneumonia and other dangerous diseases including polio.
