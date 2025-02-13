Efforts underway to eliminate the Cemetery mafia: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that efforts are underway to eliminate the cemetery mafia, and citizens have been urged not to pay more than the prescribed rate of Rs 9,300 for burial or grave-related services.

If any grave-digger or mafia members demand more, they should immediately report to the Director of Cemeteries, so that an FIR can be registered against them, he said.

He expressed these views during his visit to Isa Nagri, Paposhnagar, Sakhi Hassan, and Mohammad Shah cemeteries on Thursday.

He pointed out that Karachi has over 300 cemeteries, but many are now full, which is why there is an urgent need to build new ones to facilitate the burial of the deceased.

The Mayor announced that two new cemeteries will soon be constructed, keeping in mind the provision of pathways between graves, planting of trees, and special arrangements for water.

He expressed his intention to start the construction of these cemeteries immediately and, said that the newly constructed cemeteries will be aligned with modern requirements, and every cemetery will maintain a computerized record, with each grave assigned a number. This will allow the relatives of the deceased to access all necessary information from the staff. Moreover, this record will be available on KMC's website, enabling people to find out where individuals are buried, regardless of their location, he said.

Furthermore, KMC has set up complaint centers and reception camps outside cemeteries this time, so that immediate concerns can be addressed by the staff present, he said.

The Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, stated that arrangements have been made to provide facilities for citizens visiting cemeteries on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat.

He said that all municipal institutions are on high alert, and city wardens have been instructed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic so that citizens can easily reach cemeteries to offer prayers for their loved ones.

Murtaza emphasized that a large number of people visit the graves of their loved ones on Shab-e-Baraat, and it is the responsibility of KMC to provide facilities to them. The cemeteries under KMC's administration have been equipped with cleanliness, water, and lighting arrangements.

During the Mayor's visit to various cemeteries, people expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements and thanked him for his efforts.

The Mayor emphasized that KMC's Primary goal is to provide maximum convenience to the public, and the arrangements at the cemeteries are part of this effort.

On this occasion, Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab also offered prayers for the souls of the departed and prayed for their peace and blessings.