Efforts Underway To Empower Youth: Rana Mashhood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 09:07 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that all resources were being utilised to empower the youth under the Youth Program.

Addressing the Girls cricket Camp 2024 at Government Graduate College Rawalpindi on Tuesday, he said that PMYP will provide a platform to the youth in educational institutions so that they can demonstrate their talent on merit.

Rana said that the country's economy has stabilized and positive indicators show the remarkable achievements of the present government in every sector.

The Chairman PMYP added that Pakistan’s hockey had won medals after 12 years in international competitions while Arshad Nadeem got an opportunity to come forward from the Punjab Youth Festival.

He said that Athletes like Shehbaz Rind, Usman Wazir and others have raised the flags of success at the global level.

He said that the best players would be selected through the Talent Hunt Programme while sports academies were being set up across the country to explore the young flair.

